Common misconceptions about allergies

It is not certain that all the problems of allergies in childhood will be cured when they are big.

If you are suffering from allergies, you can get numerous suggestions from family, friends and acquaintances. There is no basis for any suggestion in this, the conscious people understand that it is a complete superstition.

However, some suggestions again create hesitation.

Taking allergy medications

‘Allergist-Immunologist’ at the Austin Diagnostic Clinic in the United States. “Allergy medicine is not a magic pill that will stop itching, rashes and sneezing as soon as you take it,” said John Velasis in a report published on RealSimple.com. The vast majority of allergy medications available at pharmacies are antihistamines, whose job is to fight histamine. ”

“Histamine is released when the body has an ‘allergic reaction’. The effects of histamine cause runny nose, sneezing and itching. So you have to be patient. And if you know in advance that there is a possibility of allergy, then you have to start taking the medicine a few days in advance. ”

Take the advice of a doctor whether to add any other medicine or not.

When it grows up, all the allergies are cured

Professor of Internal Medicine at the University of Ava Hospitals and Clinics in the United States. Suzanne Cassell said: “As a child, allergies to milk, wheat, soy and eggs are lost in about 80 percent of children as they get older. However, if you are allergic to any other food, that allergy will last a lifetime. ”

“If anyone has an allergy to nuts, they are less likely to recover with age,” he said. About 20 percent of people with allergies end up with age, and we still don’t know why. ”

“If someone has ‘allergic rhinitis’ as a child, they have to carry it for the rest of their lives,” said Velasis. This causes itchy eyes and nose, sneezing and runny nose. This problem can only be solved with an ‘allergy shot’. ”

Dogs, cats allergy solution

“For those who are allergic to dogs and cats, it is recommended to take ‘hypoallergenic’ dogs and cats,” said Velasis.

Dogs, cats that have short or loose fur are called ‘hypoallergenic’.

“But the problem is that the ingredients are the cause of your allergies, not just in the fur, but in saliva, skin oil, and urine.” For those who have short hair, allergies may be a little less, but it is unlikely that they will be. ”

Allergies to cats are difficult to ignore, as their saliva can dry out and float in the air. So if dogs and cats have allergies, it is better not to keep them.

Gluten allergy

“There is no such thing as a gluten allergy,” Kassel said. However, you may have allergies to wheat. Allergies occur in response to a specific antibody. Immunoglobulin E is a protein that protects the body from harmful substances. Combining this protein with the ingredients you are allergic to can alleviate allergies. ”

“It simply came to our notice then. At that time the face and throat become swollen, itchy, the skin becomes red, the eyes become swollen. Vomiting may occur immediately. May have cough, sneeze, shortness of breath. Blood pressure may drop. Severe allergies can lead to loss of consciousness and even death. ”