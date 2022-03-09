Conor Mcgregor Really Ready To Buy Chelsea?

UFC star Conor McGregor would like to buy English club Chelsea, put up for sale by Russian Roman Abramovich following the War in Ukraine.

A few days ago, the MMA fighter, who should return to the octagons of the prestigious American organization next August after a big injury, hinted that he would like to become the owner of the Blues. “I want to explore this @ChelseaFC,” he tweeted at the time, along with a screenshot of an exchange of messages, the last of which was from him “Chelsea for sale, £3bn. Let’s buy it”.

What then to consider a next purchase proposal from “The Notorious”? Complicated when you know that the Irishman, a great football fan, does not really have the income for it. Last September, he was certainly placed in the lead, by Forbes, of the highest paid sportsmen on the planet, but with income estimated at “only” 180 million dollars (162 million euros) for the year 2020.

If he wants to buy Chelsea, Conor McGregor will therefore have to join forces with other wealthy people to reach the 3.6 billion euros claimed by Roman Abramovich. The Russian oligarch , who bought the club in 2003 for $190 million, decided to sell due to outside pressure over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the threat of British government sanctions.

It therefore seems difficult for Conor McGregor, a great football fan and who had already indicated his desire to own Manchester United and Celtic Glasgow, to become the new boss of the Blues. But with him… anything is possible.