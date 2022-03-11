Consumer prices in the United States are at an all-time high of 40 years

Consumer prices rose sharply in February to a 40-year high in USA. And rising prices for crude oil and other commodities due to the war in Ukraine are expected to push up inflation in the coming months.

In the 12 months to February, the CPI rose 7.9 percent, the biggest increase of the year since January 1982.

According to Reuters, inflation has exceeded the US Federal Reserve’s target of 0.2 percent.

Last month’s CPI data did not fully capture how far oil prices would rise after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Oil prices rose 30 percent, bringing the global benchmark Brent oil price to highest 139 a barrel in 2006. Prices began to fall slightly on Wednesday after the United Arab Emirates called on OPEC members to increase oil production.

The United States and its allies have imposed tough sanctions on Moscow. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden imposed a ban on Russian oil imports. Russia is the world’s second largest exporter of crude oil.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the price of gasoline in the United States a month ago was 3.469 per gallon and now stands at a record 4.317.

According to David Kelly, chief global strategist at the JPMorgan Fund in New York, if the average price of gasoline in the United States stays close to 4.20 this year, household spending per household will increase by another 1,000.

Prices of other commodities, including wheat, have risen due to the Russia-Ukraine war. As a result, inflation in the United States will remain uncomfortably high throughout the second quarter.