Controversial remarks about Warne, Gavaskar’s regret

The entire cricket world is mourning the untimely death of Australian cricket legend spinner Shane Warne. In this situation, Sunil Gavaskar has expressed his regret by making controversial remarks about Shane Warne. The former India cricket captain said it was not right to compare Shane Warne’s cricketing prowess. He should not have been questioned about it. He should not have answered.

Gavaskar told Indian media India Today that he did not consider Warne the best of all time. He will be ahead of Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan and Indian spinners. Because Warne’s record in India is very simple.

Gavaskar’s remarks have been sharply criticized by cricket fans. So the former Indian cricketer has admitted his mistake on social media Instagram. “Last week was painful for the cricketing world,” he said. We lost two iconic cricketers, Rod Marsh and Shane Warne. One of the presenters asked me if Warne was the best spinner of all time, so I gave my personal opinion. ‘

He added: “It simply came to our notice then. Because the time was not like to compare or criticize. Warne was one of the cricketers who raised the standard of play. Rod Marsh is one of the wicketkeepers who has been hailed as one of the best in the game. I wish him peace of mind.