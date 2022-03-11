Corona deaths have risen further, with infections more prevalent in South Korea

The number of deaths worldwide has increased in the last one day, as well as the number of newly identified patients compared to the previous day. The number of newly infected has reached about 16 lakh and more than 6 thousand people have died. The highest number of infections occurred in South Korea.

Russia, Germany, Brazil, Indonesia and Spain are at the top of the list, followed by the United States, according to WorldMeter. The number of people affected by Corona worldwide has exceeded 44.94 crore. On the other hand, the total death toll has exceeded 60 lakh 34 thousand.

Today, in the last 24 hours, 7,798 people died due to corona in the whole world. In other words, the number of deaths has increased by more than two thousand as compared to the previous day. The death toll has reached 80 lakh 34 thousand 435 people around the world. The total number of infected patients has increased to 44 crore 94 lakh 79 thousand 910 people since the beginning of the epidemic.

The Latin American country of Brazil is the third most affected by the Corona and the second deadliest. In the last 24 hours, 518 people have died of corona in the country. And Corona have newly infected 65,495 people. Neighboring India is the second most affected by the corona. However, the country ranks third in the list of deaths due to the virus. In the last 24 hours, 145 people have died of corona in the country. And corona has newly infected 4,060 people. Infections and deaths have dropped significantly.