Corona infection is on the rise again in China, with city lockdowns

The whole world has not yet recovered from the Corona virus epidemic. In many countries, after the vaccination, when everything is normal, the Arab infection in a Chinese city has started to increase.

As a result, a lockdown has been issued with restrictions on movement there.

The lockdown was imposed on Friday (March 11th) on the 9 million residents of China’s northeastern industrial city of Changchun. According to the order, residents cannot leave the house without a specific reason. Only one member of the family can go out.

It is further said that all the city dwellers have to undergo physical examination in three stages. Everything except emergency services must be shut down.

Corona has infected 396 people locally across China. Of these, 97 are from Jilin Province, a suburb of Changchun. In the last one week, 1,100 people have been infected in Jilin province.

Chinese authorities have repeatedly said that a lockdown will be imposed in any province or city if multiple reports of the corona virus are found. The measures are part of China’s “Zero Tolerance” policy on the corona virus epidemic.

Incidentally, in 2020, the first corona virus was found in Wuhan Province, China. The virus then spread around the world.