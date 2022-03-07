Corona-infested pregnant ‘Harry Potter’ star

Jesse Cave, the star actress of ‘Harry Potter’ series, has been admitted to hospital with coronavirus. She is pregnant. The 34-year-old actress shared her selfie with friends and followers by posting a selfie on Instagram from the hospital.

Jesse, a mother of three, posted a selfie and wrote, ‘Emergency again … Does anyone get corona in the third stage of pregnancy? It seems that a few tons of bricks have fallen on his head. ‘ After reading the post, Jesse’s famous friends told him to call them if necessary. In the last three installments of ‘Harry Potter’, Jesse has played the role of Lavender Brown. In his Instagram post, Devon Mori, character of Simese Finagen in the photo, wrote, ‘Jesse, I’m sorry to hear that. I wish you a speedy recovery. ‘

Jesse, one of the actresses in the ‘Buffering’ series, announced in December last year that she and her partner Alfie Brown were expecting a fourth child. In December 2020, Jesse wrote on Instagram, ‘Sitting in isolation in a hospital room watching the news of the lockdown. The unfortunate child is cowardly positive. Although she is OK and recovering. But be careful. This new type of virus is very strong and contagious. I really didn’t want to start the new year with such a situation. I didn’t think I would have to come to the hospital again so soon after her miserable birth. Although I am fine with the care of nurses and doctors.

Jesse’s third son, Tennessee, was born in October 2020. She was taken home from the hospital about a month after birth. Jesse’s eldest child, Donnie, is six years old, and Margaret is four. Jesse and Alfio were stricken with corona last year. After eight years of love, they tied the knot.