Corona will no longer need PCR test to go to Saudi

From now on, you do not have to show coronavirus PCR test certificate to go to Saudi Arabia. In addition, foreign nationals do not have to stay in the quarantine.

Foreign travelers will now only need an additional health insurance to enter Saudi Arabia, so that the cost can be borne in case of coronavirus infection. News from Saudi Gazette.

The Saudi government has introduced new rules of travel, removing almost all restrictions on coronavirus infections. This instruction has been effective since Saturday.

Obligations to wear masks in the open and to maintain social distance have been removed. However, the authorities have maintained the rule of wearing masks in public gatherings.

According to the directive issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, there are no more restrictions on organizing events or public gatherings.

The Saudi government also suspended direct flights to several African countries in January this year to prevent the spread of a new type of coronavirus, Omicron.