Corona’s new look is more contagious and scary than Omicron, fears WHO

Omicron, the first search fair in South Africa, spread all over the world within 10 weeks.

Corona infection was increasing at the speed of the storm after the omicron-wave hit. The situation was just getting normal after coping with that push. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization heard the news of concern again.

At a recent press conference, Maria van Karkhov, a parasitologist from the World Health Organization, said that new forms of corona are coming in the future. Which is much more contagious and powerful than Omicron. He told the meeting that Corona’s new look would definitely be several times more contagious. Because the previous variants have to be printed.

Maria Van added that vaccinations do not provide protection. Breaking the wall of the tick antibody will spread the infection to the body. However, if vaccinated, the risk of serious illness will be less. As a result, it is not happening now. The effects of Kovid will still be long lasting. He added that there was no guarantee that the new form of corona would have less lethality. Experts have already expressed concern over the Omicron subspecies. BA.2 has spread to 57 countries of the world.