Covid-19: Strange weird symptoms

There may be psychosis, pain in the toes, or difficulty speaking.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, fatigue, loss of sense of taste and smell, and so on. However, the epidemic has also shown some symptoms that do not immediately come to mind.

Covid psychosis

Long Island psychiatrist in the United States. “Psychosis has been observed worldwide, especially among covid patients in the United States,” said Hisam Goelli in a report published on Itdis.com. It may be related to Kovid, but it may not be. ”

“However, one contact came to our notice while conducting an ‘Inpatient Psychiatric Treatment Program’ for Kovid patients. At first it was awkward, but gradually the same thing happened again and again. ”

Dr. Duke University Medical Center in Durham. Colin Smith said: “I think this is where the coronavirus outbreak is. Experts attribute this to the inflammation associated with coronavirus infection and the effects of immunity against it. Due to the activation of the immune system, some of the ‘neurotoxins’ that enter the body can go to the brain. And that’s where the problem can come from. ”

Itchy skin

A rash or rash on the skin can be a symptom of Kovid-19.

Veronica Bataille, a consultant dermatologist at King’s College London and St. Thomas’ Hospital, said: “Many viruses affect the skin. Keep in mind that rash may be the only symptom of the disease. So there should be no laziness in exams. ”

Another ‘consultant dermatologist’ said. Justin Cluck said, “The unprecedented symptoms show once again that there is a reason behind any problem. And during the current epidemic, no symptoms or problems should be ignored. ”

Hair loss

Alexis Young, a dermatologist in the United States, said: “Some Corona patients have had their hair cut. Hair loss is a normal part of life. Even after childbirth, major surgeries, etc., hair loss is a common occurrence. In that context, some Kovid patients have been seen to lose their hair. ”

Inflammation of the toes

‘Pulmonologist’ or lung and respiratory specialist. Humberto Choi said: “Burning, swelling, discoloration of the toes, etc. are seen in patients with Covid-19. It is not yet clear why this is so. In particular, redness in the ankles of Kovid patients is most prevalent. ”

This may be due to a ‘reaction’ to something on the skin. This can also be due to a blockage of a blood vessel in the foot.

Problems speaking

“Another strange symptom of Covid-19 is a change in the tone of voice,” said Joseph Khabazza, a pulmonary and critical care doctor. Having difficulty speaking. Since coronavirus infects the respiratory tract, this is not uncommon. ”

Laryngitis can be caused by a viral infection. This will make the cough situation worse.