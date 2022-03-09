Crazy rise in cooking oil and grain prices in Iraq after the outbreak of the Ukrainian crisis… Where is the government?

The repercussions of the war in Ukraine may not be direct on Iraq, but the interconnection of the global economic system with each other does not leave any country immune from what is happening, and as long as the country is dependent on food from abroad, prices will rise in it with every global crisis that occurs.

With the continuation of the Russian war on Ukraine, concern is growing in many countries, including Iraq, where markets recorded a significant increase in food prices; The most prominent of these are cooking oil and cereals, of which Ukraine and Russia are a major source.

In the Iraqi markets, the price of a liter of oil rose to more than 4,000 Iraqi dinars ($2.75) after it was 2500 dinars ($1.72) before the crisis, while the price of a bag of flour (50 kilograms) became 50,000 Iraqi dinars ($34.31), after it was less than This has sparked popular anger in the street, especially since we are 3 weeks away from the month of Ramadan.

Oil prices in shops vary from one city to another due to the lack of strict economic control over food traders. Citizen Haider Hadi tells Al Jazeera Net, “I bought a 900 ml bottle of oil today at 3,500 dinars ($2.40) from wholesale stores, while its price is In grocery stores, it amounted to 4,000 dinars ($2.75).” He asked the government about its role in controlling the chaos in food prices, as it was constantly announcing in the media the adoption of plans and solutions to confront any rise in prices.

Hadi wondered, “Why does the poor citizen always pay the price for the failure of the administration in the relevant state institutions and relevant ministries?”, considering that the government did not move a finger to find an alternative and help people with limited income, in the face of the crazy rise in food prices.

In a report by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the organization reported that the world food price standard rose last February to its highest level ever, with vegetable oils and dairy products leading the rise.