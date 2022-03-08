‘Cricket will not stop if Shakib doesn’t play’

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the squad for the tour of South Africa leaving Shakib behind. But just before leaving for the tour, Shakib suddenly left for Dubai on Sunday.

Before leaving the country, let me tell you – I do not think it is possible for me to play international cricket at this moment (in South Africa).

On Tuesday, national team director Khaled Mahmood Sujan said a cricketer could ask for leave. But the thing is, the letter gave a break. After that Papon talked to his brother and wanted to play in Tests and ODIs. Then I did not understand why the change. Shakib can say that. I can no longer speak his mind.

Sujan further said, it is better if Shakib does not want to go on tour. If not, you have to think that way. It’s not a big deal. Bangladesh team will not sit for anyone. It is wrong to think so. He is our most important cricketer. After two-three years, Shakib-Tamim will have to play without. This is normal. It will go through a process. We want the best cricketers to play. It is not right to leave the game to the cricketer.

He further said, I am teaming without Shakib now. They are our important cricketers. But if they don’t play, cricket in that country will not stop. No one can be forced to play. There will be great opportunities for others who will get opportunities in their place.