Cricketers should keep in mind that they are playing in the IPL today
This problem came to the fore as soon as the IPL came. The players themselves fall into that dilemma. On the one hand, franchise cricket is a handful of money, on the other hand, the responsibility of playing for the country. The players also fell into misery due to this dilemma. Any bilateral series during the IPL means the fear of losing players of national teams. Leaving cricketers like Rabada, NGD, Norkia for the IPL will surely affect South Africa’s performance in the series against Bangladesh. They are all important players in the national team.
Rabada’s Cricket South Africa has said that whether they play in the IPL or the national team, it is entirely up to them. Cricket South Africa will not insist on this.
Elgar, the captain, said: “It’s very difficult for cricketers. Again, this is the only way to understand the loyalty of a cricketer. They should not forget that they are getting a chance to play in IPL only after playing Tests and ODIs for the country. They did not get a chance in the national team after playing in the IPL.
Elgar also thinks IPL is important. He also said that he does not want any cricketer to play in IPL. However, according to him, cricketers should keep in mind which one he will give more importance to, ‘I do not want anyone to miss the IPL. But I will still give more importance to the game for the country than the IPL. Everyone should remember that the responsibility of the country is much bigger than IPL.
It is more important for Elgar to know who will play in the IPL, and who will play the series against Bangladesh for the country, for its own benefit, ‘I need to know this for my own consideration. Then I can be mentally prepared, I am not getting most of my best bowlers in the series against Bangladesh for IPL.
However, Elgar does not want that to happen. I can’t go on the field without my best team. I want my best team for the test. If the best players are not available, then we should sit down and think about it. ‘
Bangladesh will play two Tests and three ODIs in South Africa. The three matches of 50 overs will be held on March 18, 20 and 23 respectively. IPL will start on March 26. On the other hand, the first Test of Bangladesh-South Africa series will start on March 31.