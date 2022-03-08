Debuting in Hollywood!

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is seeing the best time of her professional life. After two unsuccessful films, his ‘Gangubai Kathiawari’ reached Rs 100 crore at the box office. This time Mahesh Kanya is going to make her mark in Hollywood beyond Bollywood.

Alia will act in the Hollywood movie ‘The Heart of Stone’. Her co-stars in ‘Handicraft’ are ‘Wonder Woman’ Gal Gadot and ‘Fifty Shades’ star Jamie Dornan. The detective film will be directed by Tom Harper.

Alia’s first Hollywood movie is going to be made under the umbrella of Netflix and Skydance. Netflix was the first to announce the Indian actress’s Hollywood move. Alia herself has informed the fans about this new step through Instagram.

But Alia is not the first. Bollywood’s Priyanka Chopra is also currently working abroad. Apart from this, Indian stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor have also been invited to work in foreign films more than once. Needless to say, that list will get longer over time. Source: Times of India, Outlook India.