Deepika reacted to the parents with the new film

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is currently flying the success of her new film “Gehraiya”. The actress is garnering praise from fans and critics for her performance in the film. Since the release of the film directed by Shakun Batra, the actress has been garnering praise from fans and critics for her role as “Alisha”.

So much for outsiders. This time, she told how her family members liked Deepika’s performance.

In a recent interview with Indian media India Today, Deepika said that her father Prakash Padukone and mother Ujjwala Padukone saw Gehraiya soon after their release.

Asked how they reacted, Deepika replied in one sentence, “They are proud, very proud.”

Deepika said, “Her parents are very proud of her performance in Gehraiya. Although it takes some time to separate their daughter and the on-screen actor. Because, they are my family, my parents. Of course this affects them. But they were always very proud of my performance. ”

The actress added, “My parents are also proud of how we portrayed mental health in the film and how we dealt with it. So I am happy too. ”

Following the success of Gehraiya, Deepika Padukone has five big budget films, not one. Deepika will be seen with Bollywood kings Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the Siddharth Anand directed Pathan.

Apart from Pathan, Deepika will be appearing on screen with Hrithik Roshan for the first time in the movie “Fighter”.

He will also be seen in “Project K” with southern superstar Prabhas, known as “Bahubali”.

Lastly, Deepika is all set to star in “The Intern” with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.