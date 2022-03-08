Demand for ease of obtaining no-visa for Bangladeshi Canadians

Immigrants at the Bangladesh Embassy in Canada are facing many complications and hardships in getting passports, visas, no-visas. In protest of this, an exchange meeting was held in Toronto on Sunday evening at 7 pm local time in Canada under the chairmanship of Engineer Rezaul Rahman at the call of ‘Bangladeshi Canadian Civil Rights Forum’.

Many say we send remittances to Bangladesh. The foreign exchange earned by us in Bangladesh plays an important role in the country’s economy. The Government of Bangladesh is also taking various welfare and incentive programs for the expatriates. Many individuals and families are not able to go to the country due to the complexity of issuing no-visa only according to the rules made by the Bangladesh Embassy official in Canada. The dying parents are not able to stay by the side of their relatives. Bangladesh is also being deprived of valuable foreign currency by expatriates.