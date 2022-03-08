Demand for this specialty has grown significantly as a result of recent corporate scandals

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was once an actor and comedian. In 2015, he played the role of a school teacher in the “Servant of the People” series.

In that comedy series, Zelensky became president at one point after a video of his speech on state corruption went viral. One of his students secretly released the video.

The series became very popular in Ukraine. It also won several awards.

Jelensky’s popularity has skyrocketed worldwide since Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine. One-time comedian Zelensky has become known as a wartime leader. That is why the demand for his comedy series has also increased.

An organization called Echo Rights is responsible for the distribution of that comedy series. Nicola Sutherlund, the company’s managing partner, said sales of the series had increased dramatically in the past few days.

According to Britain’s Channel Four, they have been granted permission to broadcast the “Servant of the People” series. They said they would air an episode on Sunday.

The Middle East MBC, Greece’s ANT One and Romania’s Pro TV series have also been allowed to air, according to Echo Rights. Media outlets in Bulgaria, Moldova, Estonia, France, Finland and Georgia also sought permission, they said.

“People are amazed that a comedian can be a politician,” Sutherland said. He has. ”