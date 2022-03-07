Games

Despite being six points ahead, Guardiola is not at ease

The opponent was a team like Manchester United. However, Kevin de Bruyne and Riyadh Mahrez have blown away the city rivals. City won 4-1 last night by laughing at their own ground. De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez scored a pair of goals.

However, the scoreline does not properly explain the dominance of the city. City have left United without Ronaldo dancing. In the end, City’s ball possession was 92 percent.

Another piece of information at the end of the match will satisfy City, they are on top with 69 points after 28 matches. Second-placed Liverpool have six points less.

However, Guardiola is not at ease. This six-point gap doesn’t seem to matter to him. It seems to him that City’s dominance in terms of points over Liverpool does not accurately reflect the real situation.

Lying, we are trying our best to win the Premier League in the remaining 10 matches. In order to become a champion, we have to collect as many points as possible. I think there will be a lot in these 10 matches, which will make the fight for the title more difficult.

Liverpool are six points behind, but they have played one match less than City. And in the remaining 10 matches, if City loses any match in a hurry? Yes, Liverpool will rise to the top of the points list!

Because, if the points are equal, the goal difference will be saved by the All Reds. City’s goal difference is 50, one more than Liverpool’s. Because, they still have one match in their hands. My dream is to be at the top till the end of the season. ‘

Although Liverpool have won each of the last five league matches, City have lost one. This may be making Guardiola wary!

