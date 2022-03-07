Despite being six points ahead, Guardiola is not at ease

The opponent was a team like Manchester United. However, Kevin de Bruyne and Riyadh Mahrez have blown away the city rivals. City won 4-1 last night by laughing at their own ground. De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez scored a pair of goals.

However, the scoreline does not properly explain the dominance of the city. City have left United without Ronaldo dancing. In the end, City’s ball possession was 92 percent.