DiCaprio donated 10 ​​million to Ukraine

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio has donated 10 million to support Ukraine in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The announcement of Leonardo’s financial support in Ukraine comes from the International Visegrad Fund. The Visegrad Group aims to work with international financial support for development in Eastern Europe.

Leonardo’s grandmother Helen Indenbirkin was born in Ukraine. So this actor has a different attitude towards the country. Helen immigrated to Germany with her parents in 1918. Leonardo’s parents divorced when he was one year old. From then on, Leonardo grew up with his mother, except for his father, Jorge DiCaprio. Because of this, Leonardo developed a good relationship with his grandmother from an early age.

Helen died in 2006 at the age of 93. However, his mother and grandmother contributed a lot to Leonardo’s career. The actor used to attend the premieres of almost all the movies with his mother and grandmother.

In addition to Leonardo, several actors and directors have expressed their support for Ukraine. Popular Hollywood couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have participated in fundraising for the country. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher also announced that they would provide 3 million to help resettle Ukrainian refugees. The couple said they were working to raise 30 million and had already reached 1.5 billion.

Meanwhile, Hollywood star Robert De Niro spoke about the crisis in Russia and Ukraine in a speech at Cambridge University and said that we must work to stop the Russian aggression. Many celebrities, including UN special envoy Angelina Jolie and Priyanka Chopra, have condemned Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.