World

Didn’t get a job in the Indian Army, now fighting for Ukraine

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 21 hours ago
0 1 minute read

His dream was to serve India. With that dream, Ravichandran, a young soldier from Tamil Nadu, went to join the Indian Army. But he was rejected. Then in 2016, Ravichandran moved to Kharkiv, Ukraine.

He studied at the National Aerospace University in Kharkiv. That course was supposed to end in July this year. Although he went to study aerospace in Ukraine, Robbie still had a latent desire to become a soldier. That opportunity also came in the wake of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

Unable to pick up a gun against the enemy on behalf of India, however, when he saw the paramilitary forces taking over Ukraine; Robbie couldn’t keep up. He enlisted in the paramilitary unit of the Georgian National Legion.

Robi was again contacted by his family members in collaboration with the Indian Embassy. But Robbie surprised them all by telling them that it was not possible to return home. He joined the Ukrainian army. Now fighting against Russia. Detectives also came to Robi’s house and gave him the news

A friend of Robi’s said that Robi went to join the Indian Army after passing Class XII. But canceled for its low height. The same thing happened to him twice. He then prepared to join the US forces

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 21 hours ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of Kevin Robin

Kevin Robin

Related Articles

Photo of Rail travel in Greater Paris region covered at €5 per ticket

Rail travel in Greater Paris region covered at €5 per ticket

32 mins ago
Photo of Founder of Russian propaganda center turned out to be a spy in the USA

Founder of Russian propaganda center turned out to be a spy in the USA

1 hour ago
Photo of Call to the world from Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska: Tell the terrible truth

Call to the world from Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska: Tell the terrible truth

2 hours ago
Photo of Diplomatic traffic in Turkey: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is coming to Turkey

Diplomatic traffic in Turkey: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is coming to Turkey

2 hours ago
Back to top button