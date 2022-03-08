Didn’t get a job in the Indian Army, now fighting for Ukraine

His dream was to serve India. With that dream, Ravichandran, a young soldier from Tamil Nadu, went to join the Indian Army. But he was rejected. Then in 2016, Ravichandran moved to Kharkiv, Ukraine.

He studied at the National Aerospace University in Kharkiv. That course was supposed to end in July this year. Although he went to study aerospace in Ukraine, Robbie still had a latent desire to become a soldier. That opportunity also came in the wake of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

Unable to pick up a gun against the enemy on behalf of India, however, when he saw the paramilitary forces taking over Ukraine; Robbie couldn’t keep up. He enlisted in the paramilitary unit of the Georgian National Legion.

Robi was again contacted by his family members in collaboration with the Indian Embassy. But Robbie surprised them all by telling them that it was not possible to return home. He joined the Ukrainian army. Now fighting against Russia. Detectives also came to Robi’s house and gave him the news

A friend of Robi’s said that Robi went to join the Indian Army after passing Class XII. But canceled for its low height. The same thing happened to him twice. He then prepared to join the US forces