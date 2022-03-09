World

Diplomatic traffic in Turkey: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is coming to Turkey

It is reported that German Chancellor Scholz will pay an official visit to Ankara on 14 March.

According to information received from sources close to the government, Prime Minister Olaf Scholz will pay a one-day visit to Ankara on 14 March.

It was learned that Scholz plans to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara.

The said visit will be the first Turkey visit of Olaf Scholz, who took office on 8 December 2021.

