How to understand which perfume is suitable for you

Do you know the latest perfume? Your body’s own scent. That’s why perfume that looks good on someone else’s body, after applying it on your body, it may not look good anymore. Even if she is your mother or sister. Because each of our bodies is made up of different chemicals. And that’s why everyone’s fingerprints and body odor are different like handwriting. The scent that is created by the combination of perfume and your body’s own scent reaches the noses of others. So after buying any perfume, apply it on the wrist and wait for 20 minutes. Then see how you smell!

Where to apply perfume

There are some ‘pulse points’ in the body for applying perfume. Armpits, neck, wrists are the most common. There are some body parts out there, maybe you never thought of giving perfume. But those places hold the fragrance for a long time. Such as collar bone, back of knee, upper part of ear, ankle, navel, women’s cleavage, hair.

However, perfume cannot be sprayed directly on the hair. Because, almost all perfumes contain alcohol. And it dries the hair. You spray perfume on the palms of both hands. Then clap with both hands. This will dissolve the alcohol in the air. Then cut Billy’s hair with that hand. There is another easy way to apply perfume to your hair. Spray perfume on the comb. Wait 20 seconds. Now comb the hair with a comb.