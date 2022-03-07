Do you know these techniques of using fragrance?
Who does not love to spread fragrance from his body! There is a lot of research on where, when and how to apply perfume. There are several strategies beyond this.
How to understand which perfume is suitable for you
Do you know the latest perfume? Your body’s own scent. That’s why perfume that looks good on someone else’s body, after applying it on your body, it may not look good anymore. Even if she is your mother or sister. Because each of our bodies is made up of different chemicals. And that’s why everyone’s fingerprints and body odor are different like handwriting. The scent that is created by the combination of perfume and your body’s own scent reaches the noses of others. So after buying any perfume, apply it on the wrist and wait for 20 minutes. Then see how you smell!
Where to apply perfume
There are some ‘pulse points’ in the body for applying perfume. Armpits, neck, wrists are the most common. There are some body parts out there, maybe you never thought of giving perfume. But those places hold the fragrance for a long time. Such as collar bone, back of knee, upper part of ear, ankle, navel, women’s cleavage, hair.
However, perfume cannot be sprayed directly on the hair. Because, almost all perfumes contain alcohol. And it dries the hair. You spray perfume on the palms of both hands. Then clap with both hands. This will dissolve the alcohol in the air. Then cut Billy’s hair with that hand. There is another easy way to apply perfume to your hair. Spray perfume on the comb. Wait 20 seconds. Now comb the hair with a comb.
When to apply perfume
After bathing, the pores of the body open. So if you give perfume then it reaches inside the pores and gets longevity. And if you use a moisturizer or cream before and after applying perfume, the perfume will also absorb the skin. As a result, the fragrance can be spread for a long time. Many people only apply perfume on the upper part of the body. But spraying perfume on the lower part of the body increases the durability. This is because the odor slowly rises from the lower pulse points.
Things that can’t be done
If you have a habit of applying extra perfume, skip it now. The effect of alcohol on your skin will become normal and dry. Second, the scent of your perfume can cause annoyance to others. If so, it is harmful to your personality. We often experience frowning at the strong smell of perfume. Apply perfume at home. It will not be necessary to provide separate air freshener in your room. That fragrance will stay in the house for a long time after you go out. However, do not put perfume on clothes. The fragrance will quickly dissolve in the air. And clothes can also get stains.