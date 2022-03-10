Dutch police seize armored cars with ammunition on highway near Maastricht

The Dutch Marechaussee seized two armored cars on the A2 highway near Gronsveld, south of Maastricht in the southeast of the Netherlands, on Thursday. The truck with trailer that transported the armored cars has also been seized. The driver has been arrested.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Service discovered that some of the ammunition on board the armored vehicles was sharp, so it had not been disabled. According to the spokesperson, the transport was en route to the United Kingdom. “At least not to Ukraine,” he said. It is not yet clear what the weaponry should do in England.

According to the spokesperson, these are older vehicles. The transport was put aside, after which it turned out that the driver did not have the correct papers. The truck and cargo were then seized for further investigation. On Friday, the Marechaussee will examine the purpose of the transport and what exactly the weaponry is.

The Gronsveld exit of the A2 was closed for hours for the investigation by the EOD. The vehicles were removed on Thursday evening and the exit was reopened to traffic. A dog was also taken from the truck, which was taken away by an animal ambulance after checking.