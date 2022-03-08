EC exchanges views with intellectuals on Sunday

The Election Commission’s (EC) continuous dialogue with various quarters on the upcoming 12th National Assembly elections is starting next Sunday. There will be an exchange of views with the intellectuals at 3 in the afternoon.

EC Joint Secretary SM Asaduzzaman said an exchange of views with intellectuals would be held next week. In this case, the time has been fixed on March 13 at 3 pm.

Basically, the intellectuals will sit with the experienced teachers of the university who have worked on the election. The commission will sit in a continuous dialogue with various quarters including stakeholders with their advice.

He said that about 30 academics / intellectuals have been listed. However, the name has not been finalized yet.

It is learned that the exchange of views is being organized to determine the action plan for holding the twelfth parliamentary elections in a free, fair and peaceful manner. The Election Commission will also engage in dialogue with civil society, women leaders, the media and political parties. However, it has not been decided yet when the meeting will be held with which quarters.

On February 26, the President appointed the Election Commission headed by Kazi Habibul Awal. The next day, they took the oath of office for the first time on 26 February. The newly formed EC has not yet started working in full swing. After being appointed, he paid homage to the National Memorial, Bangabandhu’s portrait and mausoleum, celebrated Voters’ Day and performed various formalities.