Elon Musk will continue internet service in Ukraine

Internet service in Ukraine will be operated by Elon Musk’s internet service company ‘Starlink’. The chief executive of space maker SpaceX said in a tweet on Saturday. On February 26, a tweet was sent by the Ukrainian government directly tagging Elon Musk. It said the Internet service needs to be launched by creating a Starlink station for Ukrainians.

Residents living in rural areas of Ukraine do not have access to the Internet. Elon Musk called on the Ukrainian government based on that source.

In addition to the Russian military operation, cyber attacks are also taking place in Ukraine. Several important Ukrainian government websites have also been attacked. Internet services in several parts of Ukraine have also been shut down. And so Elon Musk has come forward to help Ukraine in the cyber world.