Erdogan hopes for a permanent ceasefire during the Ukraine-Russia meeting in Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed optimism about a meeting between Ukraine and Russia to be held in Turkey on Thursday. He hopes the meeting will open the door to a “permanent ceasefire”. The BBC, a UK-based news outlet, reported the news in a report on Wednesday.

The two foreign ministers are meeting for the first time since the start of the Russian aggression in Ukraine. The Turkish Foreign Minister will also take part in it as a representative of the mediating country.

According to the Turkish daily Sabah, Erdogan addressed a meeting of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) at the parliament building in Ankara on Wednesday. He said Turkey considers it its responsibility to end the suffering of Ukrainian civilians. Ankara is continuing its efforts to establish diplomatic contacts in this regard.

He says that humanity or civilization has nothing to do with the discriminatory attitude towards oppressed people on the basis of religion, origin or skin color. Turkey has never labeled people fleeing war and oppression on the basis of language, religion or skin color.

Ankara itself has bought missile defense systems from Russia. On the other hand, Ukraine is fighting against Russia with the TBTU drone bought from Turkey.

Ankara has openly sided with Ukraine in the ongoing war. The Erdogan administration recently banned the use of warships on two Turkish routes connecting the Black Sea with the Mediterranean. This means that Turkey will not allow Russian warships to enter the Black Sea using its territorial waters. Ukraine has said in the ongoing war that Turkey will supply more drones to the country. Ankara has so far not imposed any sanctions on Moscow, despite its public support for Kiev. Erdogan said it was not possible for his country to leave either Russia or Ukraine. Ankara has also offered to mediate and hold peace talks between the two sides. As part of this, the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine are meeting in the country on Thursday.