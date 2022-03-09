World

Erdogan hopes for a permanent ceasefire during the Ukraine-Russia meeting in Turkey

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 2 hours ago
2 1 minute read

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed optimism about a meeting between Ukraine and Russia to be held in Turkey on Thursday. He hopes the meeting will open the door to a “permanent ceasefire”. The BBC, a UK-based news outlet, reported the news in a report on Wednesday.

The two foreign ministers are meeting for the first time since the start of the Russian aggression in Ukraine. The Turkish Foreign Minister will also take part in it as a representative of the mediating country.

According to the Turkish daily Sabah, Erdogan addressed a meeting of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) at the parliament building in Ankara on Wednesday. He said Turkey considers it its responsibility to end the suffering of Ukrainian civilians. Ankara is continuing its efforts to establish diplomatic contacts in this regard.

He says that humanity or civilization has nothing to do with the discriminatory attitude towards oppressed people on the basis of religion, origin or skin color. Turkey has never labeled people fleeing war and oppression on the basis of language, religion or skin color.

Ankara itself has bought missile defense systems from Russia. On the other hand, Ukraine is fighting against Russia with the TBTU drone bought from Turkey.

Ankara has openly sided with Ukraine in the ongoing war. The Erdogan administration recently banned the use of warships on two Turkish routes connecting the Black Sea with the Mediterranean. This means that Turkey will not allow Russian warships to enter the Black Sea using its territorial waters. Ukraine has said in the ongoing war that Turkey will supply more drones to the country. Ankara has so far not imposed any sanctions on Moscow, despite its public support for Kiev. Erdogan said it was not possible for his country to leave either Russia or Ukraine. Ankara has also offered to mediate and hold peace talks between the two sides. As part of this, the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine are meeting in the country on Thursday.

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 2 hours ago
2 1 minute read
Photo of Kevin Robin

Kevin Robin

Related Articles

Photo of Rail travel in Greater Paris region covered at €5 per ticket

Rail travel in Greater Paris region covered at €5 per ticket

32 mins ago
Photo of Founder of Russian propaganda center turned out to be a spy in the USA

Founder of Russian propaganda center turned out to be a spy in the USA

1 hour ago
Photo of Call to the world from Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska: Tell the terrible truth

Call to the world from Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska: Tell the terrible truth

2 hours ago
Photo of Diplomatic traffic in Turkey: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is coming to Turkey

Diplomatic traffic in Turkey: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is coming to Turkey

2 hours ago
Back to top button