Erdogan sees ‘turning point’ in Turkish-Israeli relations

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan believes that the Israeli president’s visit to Turkey will be a turning point in the long-standing tense relations between the two regional powers and that Ankara is ready for cooperation in the energy sector. He made the remarks after a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday. This is the first visit to Turkey by an Israeli president since 2006. The British news agency Reuters reported.

Turkey and Israel are trying to defuse the ongoing hostilities with Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory and Ankara’s support for Hamas, which controls Gaza.

“I think this historic visit will be a new turning point in Turkey-Israel relations,” Erdogan told a news conference at the presidential palace. The goal of both of us is to start a political dialogue based on mutual interests.

Earlier, Erdogan said the two countries could work to bring Europe’s natural gas to Europe. This idea was first discussed about 20 years ago.

Gas supplies from the Mediterranean will reduce Europe’s dependence on Russia.

“The two countries must agree that we cannot agree on everything,” he said. But we can be inspired to resolve bilateral disputes through respect and goodwill. You and I, you and our people, we are all children of Abraham, the father of the believers.