Europa League | Betis 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt Eintracht takes Villamarín and makes life difficult for Betis

Eintracht Frankfurt struck first in the knockout round of the Europa League against Betis , whom they defeated 1-2 at the Benito Villamarín thanks to goals from Kostic and Kamada.

Betis, who managed to tie the game through Fekir, managed to avoid a heavier defeat against a German team that was superior in Seville. The Chilean Claudio Bravo saved a penalty and avoided a goal by the Germans, who shot up to nine times on goal.

Betis, with only three shots between the three posts, did not play their best game but they leave alive to fight for the comeback in the second leg next week.

Manuel Pellegrini ‘s men were short of gasoline and the match was to leave nothing behind . Five games in a row without winning show the first difficult moment for Betis. The visiting team, tenth in the Bundesliga, went ahead twice and could have sealed the tie if it wasn’t for Claudio Bravo.

The Betis goalkeeper stopped a penalty against Santos Borré and two other very clear occasions for the Colombian. Betis found themselves with a great version of Eintracht, with intensity in the pressure and in each line , causing the locals to play poorly. Betis failed in their domain and they did not defend well either, with a 1-2 at half-time that forced them not to concede more first of all.

Claudio Bravo, local hero

Kostic opened the scoring with a golden left-footed goal in the 15th minute and Fekir equalized with another display of quality. The Franco-Algerian appeared after half an hour but it was just a spark in a complicated first half for Betis. In that visitor’s intention to press up the 0-1 was born, a shot from where they usually center, but with all the intention of Kostic.

Betis claimed a foul in the action of the goal and the German team was forceful. The game entered fouls at times, little rhythm and little speed to surprise. Canales offered himself but there was only one arrival per band, from Sabaly, without finishing in a good center. With Betis uncomfortable, Fekir made it 1-1 without disheveled, but Villamarín’s euphoria lasted two minutes . That took Kamada to make it 1-2 at will, after a failed pass from central defender Edgar at the ball exit.