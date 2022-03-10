Europe will change even faster and stronger with the war” in Ukraine, says Macron

The war in Ukraine is an immense trauma […] It is also, for sure, an element that will lead to completely redefining the architecture of our Europe.” Thus Emmanuel Macron opened the European Summit of Versailles. “We must consider all the scenarios […] and together define our plans for the next few years on industry, agriculture, energy. We must stand together to build a common Europe.”

On the agenda: strengthening the EU’s defense capability, reducing its energy dependence, in particular on Russian gas, oil and coal, and building a more solid economic base.

“To this brutal return of the tragic in History, we must respond with historic decisions” , pleaded the Head of State on March 2. The president-candidate hopes to use this meeting to promote his vision of an independent Europe in energy and military terms.