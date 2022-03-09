Evenepoel sees Pogacar stage colors in Tirreno: “Hopefully he will get tired of all those attacks”, Ewan sprints to victory

The day after Tim Merlier’s stage win in the second stage, there was another chance for the sprinters at the end of the 170 kilometer long, undulating stage between Murlo and Terni. Peter Sagan did not start there anymore: the three-time world champion is ill, according to his team. On the way, Ruben Guerreiro also disappeared off course.

Six riders formed the traditional TV flight: the Dutch speed rider Taco van der Hoorn represented the Belgian Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert in the front and was joined by the brothers Mattia and Davide Bais, Mirco Maestri, Luca Rastelli and Edoardo Zardini. They didn’t get much space: Gianni Vermeersch set the pace at the front of the peloton for a large part of the stage in the service of Merlier.

Just before the start of the last hour of competition, UAE Team Emirates placed a power surge in the service of Tadej Pogacar. The flight was quickly brought to order, after which Pogacar grabbed three bonus seconds in an intermediate sprint. It later became apparent that the two-time Tour winner enjoys driving around in this Tirreno-Adriatico. He continued his effort, alongside teammate Marc Soler, world champion Julian Alaphilippe and Tao Geoghegan Hart. A collaboration of the sprinter teams neutralized that attempt ten kilometers from the finish.

Evenepoel: “I hope Pogacar gets tired of those attacks”

“I hope Tadej gets tired of all those attacks. He is the best driver in the world”, Evenepoel laughed afterwards. “It’s going to be difficult enough, starting with tomorrow,” said Evenepoel. Yet there was never any reason to panic at the Wolfpack: “Neither I nor the team management have ever panicked. For me personally it was a good day: survived well and stayed safe. That is the most important.