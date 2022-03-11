Evidence to enter the porn site

The ‘Online Safety Bill’ is going to be raised for passage in the UK Parliament. There is a trend to keep children and teenagers away from pornography. So that no one can access all pornography websites without proof of age. No one will be able to access the websites without proof of age through credit card or any third party service.

Websites that do not comply with this rule may be fined up to 10 percent of the dividend. Several groups working to protect children and adolescents have been pushing for strict age verification of pornography sites for years. The current screening system allows anyone to pass, and children are becoming addicted to pornography. Earlier, a similar bill was introduced in 2019, though it was not passed.