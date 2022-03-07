Exclude Russia from the Western entertainment world

“Turning Red” is set to release in Russia on March 10, but Disney has postponed the release of the animated film before that. Sony Picture Entertainment has taken the same path. They have postponed the release of all their pictures awaiting release in Russia, including ‘Spider-Man Spin-of-Morbius’. Another production company, Paramount Pictures, has also postponed the release of their movie ‘The Lost City’ and ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ in Russia. The Western entertainment world is closing business with Russia one after another in protest of the attack on Ukraine.

“We have decided to stop releasing films in Russia without provocation because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the consequent humanitarian crisis,” said a Disney spokesman. He further said, “We will take future business decisions considering the situation. We are already working with our NGOs to provide emergency assistance and other humanitarian assistance to the refugees.

OTT platform Netflix has also temporarily suspended all their ongoing and future plans in Russia. Under Netflix, four original Russian-language series were planned and under construction. One of them is the detective ‘Drama Jato’. There is considerable demand for this streaming platform across Russia. Netflix has about 1 million subscribers in Russia.

Kane, one of the world’s oldest and most influential film festivals, has also been affected by Russia’s aggression in Ukraine. In this regard, the Cannes Film Festival said in a statement on Tuesday that if the Ukraine problem is not solved, the Russian delegates will be officially banned from the Cannes Film Festival-2022. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Film Academy has called for an international boycott of the Russian film industry.