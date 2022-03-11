Facebook is bringing ‘policy changes’ for posts against Putin!

Facebook and Instagram is the world’s largest social media platforms. Facebook and Instagram do not allows Hate speech.

Wishing someone harm, wishing for death, these fall into hate speech.

However, Reuters reports that the Russian military and President Putin’s death will not be a problem.

Facebook-Instagram will temporarily allow posts seeking the death of Russian President Vladimir Putin or Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

A statement from Meter said that some of the posts, which were generally subject to sanctions after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, would also be allowed to be published. It also includes posts wishing for the death of Russian invaders.

However, not only the whole world, but also Russia’s neighbors Armenia, Azerbaijan, Estonia, Georgia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Ukraine.