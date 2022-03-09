Farewell to Inter, Liverpool in the quarter after winning the Anfield fort

Liverpool 0-1 Inter Milan (Lautaro Martinez)

Liverpool led 2-1 in the two legs

In the second minute of added time, Liverpool’s right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold entered dangerously through the right side of the Inter Milan box. Passed to Colombian winger Luis Diaz in the middle. Bevor Diaz shot with his right foot in his dream of scoring his first goal in the Champions League for Liverpool. Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal came forward with a sliding tackle to block the shot.

This unbeaten mentality of Arturo Vidal throughout the match has been an advertisement for Inter. And in the face of Inter’s tooth-biting determination, all the attacks of Salah-Maned have given way. The current Italian champions snatched a 1-0 victory from Liverpool’s Anfield. Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez scored the goal.

The rate, however, did not increase Liverpool’s losses. Liverpool reached the quarterfinals with a 2-1 goal difference between the two legs. They put their work ahead by winning 2-0 in the previous leg!

Inter’s Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez scored in the 81st minute with a spectacular right-footed shot. Chilean winger Alexis Sanchez raised Inter’s concerns without celebrating the goal properly. Two minutes later, the former Arsenal and Barcelona winger received a red card for fouling Liverpool’s Brazilian midfielder Fabinio. However, he also saw a yellow card for fouling another midfielder, Thiago Alcantara, in the first half.

Inter became more defensive after one was reduced. Salahra could not get inside the box and take shots in that way even though he was constantly moving in front of the box. Despite the opportunity, Vidal-Brozovichra stuck brilliantly. If Matip Salah had not scored at least three shots in the post, today’s result might have been in favor of Liverpool!

This is Liverpool’s first defeat at home this season. This is the first time the team has lost on their own soil since March 7 last year. Fulham beat Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield. Since then, the team has remained unbeaten in 28 consecutive matches on home soil.

However, the team did not have a problem to get up in the quarter. With this, manager Jর্গrgen Klopp took Liverpool at least four times to the quarter. Only legendary manager Bob Paisley in front. Paisley led Liverpool to the quarterfinals five times.