Farewell to Inter, Liverpool in the quarter after winning the Anfield fort

Liverpool 0-1 Inter Milan (Lautaro Martinez)

Liverpool led 2-1 in the two legs

In the second minute of added time, Liverpool’s right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold entered dangerously through the right side of the Inter Milan box. Passed to Colombian winger Luis Diaz in the middle. Bevor Diaz shot with his right foot in his dream of scoring his first goal in the Champions League for Liverpool. Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal came forward with a sliding tackle to block the shot.

This unbeaten mentality of Arturo Vidal throughout the match has been an advertisement for Inter. And in the face of Inter’s tooth-biting determination, all the attacks of Salah-Maned have given way. The current Italian champions snatched a 1-0 victory from Liverpool’s Anfield. Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez scored the goal.

The rate, however, did not increase Liverpool’s losses. Liverpool reached the quarterfinals with a 2-1 goal difference between the two legs. They put their work ahead by winning 2-0 in the previous leg!

