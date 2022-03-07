Farhan-Shibani’s dance to the song ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ in the wedding hall

In the viral video of the wedding of Bollywood actor, producer Farhan Akhtar and model and actress Shivani Dandekar, the couple danced with Shankar Mahadevan’s song ‘Dil Chahta Hai’.

The star couple married on February 19 in a bungalow in Khandala. A few videos of that wedding party are circulating on social media.

In a video, Farhan-Shivani and Hrithik Roshan were dancing to the song ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, sung by Shankar Mahadevan.

In another video, Hrithik and Farhan danced with the tune of popular track ‘Senorita’ from ‘Zindegi Na Milegi Dobara’.

Epidemic wedding, so only family members and close friends were present at the ceremony. Apart from Hrithik and Shankar, Riya Chakraborty, Ritesh Sidhwani, Anusha Dandekar and Amrita Aurora were also present.

Farhan-Shivani got married by reciting their own affidavit, not in the Maharashtrian style.

Indian-born Australian model and host Shivani Dandekar fell in love with Indian actor Farhan Akhtar in 2016. The pair met on the set of the reality show ‘I Can Do It’.