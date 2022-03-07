FIFA-UEFA sanctions: Russia refuses to comply

FIFA, the governing body of world football, and UEFA, the governing body of European football, have banned Russia from all international football competitions, including the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, over an attack in Ukraine.

Two influential world football organizations made the announcement in a statement on Monday (February 26th).

As a result, Russian clubs will not be able to participate in UEFA European Club competitions.

If they had won the match, they would have faced the Czech Republic on March 29 at home. But they refused to play a match against Russia.

Besides, the Russian women’s team is not playing in the Euro Championship to be held in July.

Meanwhile, Russian club Spartak Moscow has suffered as a result of UEFA sanctions. They were to face German club Leipzig in the last 16 of the Europa League. But whether he will play the match or not, that is uncertain now.

It is not just Russian clubs that have suffered because of the ban. UEFA cancels deal with Russian company Gazprom The company was one of the sponsors of the Champions League, UEFA’s biggest club competition.

However, the Russian Football Union (RFU) has decided to appeal against FIFA and UEFA’s ban.

The statement further said that such bans create divisions among the world sports community, which has always adhered more to the principles of equality, mutual respect and independence than politics. Under international sports law, we have the right to challenge the decisions of FIFA and UEFA.