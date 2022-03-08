Fighting in the gallery, demanding the removal of the World Cup from Mexico

The game of rhythm is football. But this rhythmic game gave birth to a black day in the history of Mexico. The match between Atlas FC and Quartarto in the country’s top division football league took place at the stadium. At least 26 people have been injured in clashes between opponents at La Corigidora Stadium.

In the 63rd minute of the match, after losing 1-0, the supporters of Quartarto attacked the supporters of Atlas. In the beginning, a small group of Atlas was attacked by Quarteto supporters. At one point they entered the field. Even after entering the field, they continue to hit the opponent’s supporters. After that the authorities declared the match postponed. Mexico has even postponed all league matches this week.

Several Atlas fans died while watching their favorite team play at Carretaro. But the exact number of people killed is not yet known. According to various sources, up to 18 Atlas supporters have been killed. However, the mayor of Quertero said the information was false. No one was killed.

Football fans have been vocal on Twitter over the heinous attack on Atlas fans. They demanded that the World Cup be removed from Mexico so that they could not host the 2026 World Cup. Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online.