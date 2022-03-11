Finally, Israel allowed Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on Israel to address the Knesset. However, Zelensky did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A meeting with a handful of Israeli lawmakers was allowed, not on the Knesset, but on Zoom Call. However, after Ukraine expressed its displeasure, Israel finally allowed Zelensky to speak in the Knesset. The Jerusalem Post reported this information.

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy spoke Thursday with Ukraine’s ambassador to Israel, Yevgen Kornichuk. During this time, he invited Zelensky to speak on the Knesset via video call.

Earlier, Speaker Mickey Levy rejected Zelensky’s proposal to speak in the Knesset, saying the Knesset had just ended its winter session and was currently on vacation in parliament.

A few days ago, Zelensky delivered an emotional speech in the lower house of the UK Parliament, the House of Commons.

In his speech, he called on the United Kingdom to impose sanctions on Russia.

Earlier in the day, four foreign leaders addressed lawmakers in the lower house of parliament, the House of Commons, the most influential body in the UK’s national politics. They are: former US President Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Zelensky is the 5th person on this list.

Zelensky also spoke at the European Union.