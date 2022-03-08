World

Five-faced US senator praising hardworking Bangladeshis

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 20 hours ago
0 1 minute read

US Senate Majority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer says Bangladeshis living in the United States are working hard. So he loves the people of Bangladeshi society very much. He was speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural function of the Jackson Heights Bangladeshi Business Association (Harun-Fahad) in New York at the Gulshan Terrace Party Hall in Woodside yesterday.

MK Rahman, one of the directors of JBBA, recited from the Holy Quran at the beginning of the program. Then the national anthems of Bangladesh and the United States were served. Mohammad Pierre, former president and convener of the JBBA Board of Directors, later administered the oath of office to the new officers.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Chuck Schumer said, “My ex-husbands used to run small businesses. Many have become the owners of many small and medium businesses by working diligently. Bangladeshis are a big part of the cab (taxi) driver in New York City. I am always vocal so that they can earn more. Because, my father-in-law was a cab driver. So I know how hard it is for drivers. “My father was a small businessman,” he said. He too had to work hard all his life. I have to face various situations all the time

Senator Chuck Schumer said that despite being from a different language and culture, you have come to America from far and wide because you want to fill your life with happiness and make your children’s future beautiful. And for this, everyone has to invest a lot of labor and talent. Through this you are improving Jackson Heights, moving Queens to prosperity, improving New York. This is how America is improving

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 20 hours ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of Kevin Robin

Kevin Robin

Related Articles

Photo of Rail travel in Greater Paris region covered at €5 per ticket

Rail travel in Greater Paris region covered at €5 per ticket

33 mins ago
Photo of Founder of Russian propaganda center turned out to be a spy in the USA

Founder of Russian propaganda center turned out to be a spy in the USA

1 hour ago
Photo of Call to the world from Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska: Tell the terrible truth

Call to the world from Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska: Tell the terrible truth

2 hours ago
Photo of Diplomatic traffic in Turkey: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is coming to Turkey

Diplomatic traffic in Turkey: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is coming to Turkey

2 hours ago
Back to top button