Five-faced US senator praising hardworking Bangladeshis

US Senate Majority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer says Bangladeshis living in the United States are working hard. So he loves the people of Bangladeshi society very much. He was speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural function of the Jackson Heights Bangladeshi Business Association (Harun-Fahad) in New York at the Gulshan Terrace Party Hall in Woodside yesterday.

MK Rahman, one of the directors of JBBA, recited from the Holy Quran at the beginning of the program. Then the national anthems of Bangladesh and the United States were served. Mohammad Pierre, former president and convener of the JBBA Board of Directors, later administered the oath of office to the new officers.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Chuck Schumer said, “My ex-husbands used to run small businesses. Many have become the owners of many small and medium businesses by working diligently. Bangladeshis are a big part of the cab (taxi) driver in New York City. I am always vocal so that they can earn more. Because, my father-in-law was a cab driver. So I know how hard it is for drivers. “My father was a small businessman,” he said. He too had to work hard all his life. I have to face various situations all the time

Senator Chuck Schumer said that despite being from a different language and culture, you have come to America from far and wide because you want to fill your life with happiness and make your children’s future beautiful. And for this, everyone has to invest a lot of labor and talent. Through this you are improving Jackson Heights, moving Queens to prosperity, improving New York. This is how America is improving