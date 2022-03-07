Five habits of drinking coffee to reduce belly fat

Drinking coffee if you know the right way can also help reduce belly fat.

Drink black coffee

The good news for those who are accustomed to drinking black coffee is that it is healthy. Eating coffee without extra sugar or cream is the healthiest.

“Black coffee is calorie-free and rich in antioxidants,” US nutritionist Lauren Manacar, author of The First Time Mom’s Pregnancy Cookbook and Fueling Mail Fertility, said in a report published on Itdis.com. Many studies have shown that caffeine in it helps in weight loss.

He added: “Adding extra sugar, cream and other ingredients to coffee increases belly fat. So drinking plain and pure coffee helps to reduce belly fat. ”

Adding cinnamon

Manacar said, “You can add cinnamon powder to your morning coffee instead of adding hydrogenated oil-rich creams to enhance the sweetness of the coffee. Cinnamon helps to enhance the taste of coffee without adding extra calories. ”

Skip the cream in coffee and use low fat rich milk

Amy Goodson, author of The Sports Nutrition Playbook, a Dallas native, says: Sometimes eating like this is not a fault. But drinking a few cups of coffee every day adds extra calories to the body. ”

He suggested adding low-fat milk instead of cream.

According to him, “Low fat milk can be used instead of cream. It contains 13 essential nutrients, high quality protein that gives it a creamy texture and flavor. ”

Making coffee at home

Regular consumption of outdoor or in-store coffee is one of the causes of weight gain. So Goodson suggested making coffee at home. “Luxury coffee contains extra sugar, syrups, sauces, whips and diesel to enhance the flavor. These ingredients can be used to your advantage if the coffee is made at home. As a result, it is possible to control excess sugar. ”

Adding protein to coffee

Many coffee drinkers do not know about this technique. Adding protein powder to coffee in the morning has a positive effect on weight loss.

“Protein has multiple benefits. These include weight loss, lean muscle building and fat loss Adding ‘Howe Protein’ to coffee is a great way to reduce belly fat and it is a good habit to take it. ” Said Courtney D’Angelo, author of Go Wellness and a Georgian registered nutritionist.