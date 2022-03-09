Florentino assumes it: the discarding of Carletto, with 3 offers to leave

The strong positioning of Carlo Ancelotti when it comes to composing his starting elevens could have the most drastic consequences next summer, when the footballers most affected by the Italian’s decisions can change their air considering that there are clubs in the best European leagues willing to submit bids for them. One of these names is Dani Ceballos, a footballer who returned to the team in January after four months in the dry dock due to a serious ankle injury, but who has hardly had any participation in this period of time .