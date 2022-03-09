News

For example, ancient man Wout van Aert cycled to yellow in Paris-Nice: walking on the pedals for more than 200 meters on a rock piece towards the finish

Kevin Robin 13 hours ago


Measuring is knowing. More and more cycling teams can be found for analyzing data. Many riders also like to know what they have achieved. Wout van Aert also belongs to that group. The Belgian champion traditionally shares his data on Strava after every race and training ride. Also after his victory in the time trial of Paris-Nice.

It is clear from this that there was no measure of Van Aert. Van Aert, who also immediately took over the leader’s jersey from his teammate Christophe Laporte, rode at 48.6 km/h over the 13.22 km that the riders had to cover in France. In addition, the Kempenaar also took the fastest in no fewer than five segments (KOMs) on the course. Roglic and co. have known.

Photo of Kevin Robin

Kevin Robin

