Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu: No miracle should be expected from a meeting

Breaking news! Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu made a statement after the trilateral meeting with Russia, Ukraine and Turkey held in Antalya.

Highlights from Minister Çavuşoğlu’s statements;

“We are working to stop the bloodshed in Ukraine. We are trying to bring the parties together and reconcile.

Both sides wanted the meeting to be in Turkey. In addition to hosting, Turkey also plays a facilitating role.

NEEDS A SUSTAINABLE truce

First of all, a sustainable ceasefire is needed. In particular, humanitarian corridors should be kept open without encountering any obstacles.

First of all, a humanitarian corridor is needed from Mairupol. As a result, this meeting is the first high-level meeting since the beginning of the conflict.

There was no tension in the meeting. It was a very civilized meeting. I just said it in my speech. We also had two friends who took part in the negotiations in Belarus. He did not expect important decisions to be taken at a meeting at the ministerial level. Some important decisions need to be taken at the leaders’ level. Of course, for meetings at the political level and the leaders’ level, there should be developments at the technical level in the negotiations.

LEADERS WILL MAKE THE FINAL DECISION

It was the first meeting since the conflict at the level of foreign ministers.The leaders will make the final decision.

Such meetings will take place more frequently in the future if the parties come together politically and do not prevent a meeting at the level of leaders.

Feelings towards NAT0 or towards a particular party are clear. There are ideas about following a policy of neutrality between Russia and Ukraine. Ukraine wanted some countries, including Turkey, to take on a guarantor role. Kuleba also expressed this today.”