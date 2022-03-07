Former NSE chief executive arrested in India

India’s central police on Sunday arrested Chitra Ramkrishna, the former chief executive of the country’s National Stock Exchange (NSE). The allegation against him was that he used to give certain brokers the benefit of earlier transactions. The news agency Reuters reported this information.

The CBI alleges that Delhi-based brokerage firm OPG Securities. Its promoter Sanjay Gupta broke the rules and took advantage of the NSE co-location system. As a result, he could login for earlier transactions from other brokers and get extra profit from it. In almost 90 percent of such cases, Gupta was the first to login.

In the case of exchanges like the NSE, transactions made a few seconds earlier can also make a big difference, the people concerned said. Chitra has been interrogated for so many days in this case.

At a hearing on Sunday, a Delhi court judge Sanjeev Agarwal also reprimanded the CBI and market regulator SEBI over the issue. As a result, the accused people have reveled in people’s money. He also observed that despite being the regulator of the stock market in the case of co-location scandals, SEBI had taken a soft stance.

The question also arises as to whether this joy is the saint of the Himalayas. She wanted to go for a swim in the sea on the island of Sicily with the saint Chitra. Citing sources in the investigating agency, various news agencies reported that Anandai was the ‘saint’ whose instructions Chitra acted on. During her tenure as MD-CEO of NSE from 2013 to December 2017, Chitra leaked many confidential information of the company to Anand.