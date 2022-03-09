Founder of Russian propaganda center turned out to be a spy in the USA

Elena Branson, who is the founder of a Russian propaganda center in New York and the one-term chair of the ‘US Russian Community Council’, which aims to promote Russian history and culture, has been accused by US prosecutors of being a Russian spy.

Prosecutors said the center she set up served as a Kremlin propaganda machine aimed at spreading Russia’s influence in the United States. The center, allegedly partly funded by the Russian government, planned this year to host a youth forum to ‘consolidate the Russian-speaking community in the United States’.

Prosecutors said the woman, who was allegedly a spy, helped organize meetings between Russian and US government officials, including the former New York State Senator.

Branson emailed Russian officials on November 9, 2015, stating that he had spoken to the senator about the possibility of going to NY City Hall and was waiting for a response.

According to court documents, Branson drafted an invitation to Trump and invited him to the ‘New York Russia Forum’ held in April 2016.

“There is no indication that the former President or his children attended the meeting referred to,” prosecutors said.

Damian Williams, US Attorney General for the Southern District of New York, said he was proud to investigate Branson. Williams said in a statement, “Branson allegedly set up a Russian propaganda center in New York and corresponded with Putin.