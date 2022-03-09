Fradi national team football player is back to return: “It’ll take me a few weeks to pick up the rhythm again”

My recovery is going very well, everything is going according to plan. Hopefully I can even get a role in the championship at the end of the spring. I’m almost certain to be able to do full-time workouts this month, but of course that doesn’t mean I’ll be on the field right away, I’ll definitely need a few weeks to pick up the rhythm again. I’ve been involved in pass coordination and similar exercises for a while now, the only game I can start joining this week.

It was hard at first, let’s put it this way, my mood was worse than it is now … I spent the first weeks of rehabilitation at home, the family helped me through this period. But as we get to the end, the easier it is. I’ve been there in the locker room with the boys for a few months now, we’re kidding and joking about each other just like before.

It’s never easy. One thinks about how he could help. Sometimes, for example, I went into the locker room before the game or at half time, I thought, if I could help my comrades with just a few good words, I wouldn’t keep them to myself, but I’m aware that everything would be decided on the field anyway. Help the team when the time comes.

Almost as much as the others, since I’m already there for training. We talked a few times, he was obviously interested in how I felt. But the point now is to get to know me on the field, to see my performance there.