Free Breast Screening Program Fresh Tissue Nationwide

Meghna Group’s brand Fresh Tissue has launched a free ‘Breast Screening Program’ across the country to raise awareness about breast cancer and early detection of the disease.

Kazi Mohiuddin, senior general manager (brand) of Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), said the campaign would run from March 6 to March 31.

“We launched the campaign out of social responsibility. I have been working for the last three years to create awareness against this silent killer.

Ahead of Women’s Day, the month-long program will include free breast screening activities in different districts through mobile clinics (caravans) across the country.

This service will be provided to a certain number of women at the designated place in the specified district, on the specified day, through online pre-registration.

Sharmin Akhter Sumi, a doctor working on breast cancer, said that there are various taboos and superstitions about breast cancer in the society. Due to which it is difficult to diagnose and treat the disease at an early stage.

“Many do not want to talk about it because of shame and embarrassment. It has been seen that the patient has come to the chamber for treatment, but he is hesitant to show it to me. But like other parts of the body, this part can also cause disease.

Highlighting the lack of awareness about this cancer, he said, “There are countless people in remote areas of the country who do not know the information about breast cancer. And again, these would mean that you have to spend for these processes.

Actress Shampa Reza, advisor of ‘Fresh Bangladesh’ program, Shafiur Rahman, advisor of Meghna Group also spoke on the occasion.