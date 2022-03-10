French President Macron: ‘Europe must prepare for all scenarios’

Europe must prepare for all scenarios”. A “concerned” and “pessimistic” French President Emmanuel Macron said this on Thursday before an informal summit with European heads of state or government in Versailles.

Macron, together with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, spoke again earlier in the day with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the invasion of Ukraine. “There will be no solution in the coming hours or days,” Macron said. According to him, the Russian conditions are “not acceptable”. Nevertheless, the president keeps the lines open with the Kremlin. “We will speak with Putin again in the next few hours.”

Macron labeled the Russian bombing of a maternity center in Mariupol an “unworthy and amoral act of war”. “This is not an act of war aimed at neutralizing military bases or capabilities, but an act of war whose objective is manifestly the killing of civilians,” Macron said.

According to the French president, the war in Ukraine is “a tragedy, a human, political and humanitarian tragedy”, but one that will lead to “a complete redefinition of the architecture of Europe”. “There are strategic and historical discussions. These will lead to historic decisions for our Europe in the coming weeks and months.”

The war strengthens Macron’s view that Europe must become more sovereign and independent on the world stage. “We need to become independent from Russian gas, to become independent to ensure our own defence, to become independent in terms of market supply.” “Europe has changed during the corona pandemic and will change even faster in this war,” he says.