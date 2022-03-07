‘Gangu’ storm in cinema halls

Expectations were high for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. This director has been able to meet that expectation a lot. At this moment, ‘Gangu’ storm Kupokat movie lovers.

The film set a new record last weekend. As a woman-centric film, Alia’s film was the second highest grossing film of the first weekend. In this case, Kangana Ranaut’s film ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ is in the first place. The film grossed Rs 41.35 crore in its first weekend, while Gangubai Kathiawadi earned Rs 39.12 crore. Meanwhile, Kangana’s film ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’ is in the third place with an income of Rs 36.15 crore. Alia and Vidya Balan clashed for the fourth place. Alia starrer ‘Razi’ grossed Rs 32.94 crore. And right behind it was Vidya’s film ‘The Dirty Picture’.

The film grossed Rs 32.6 crore in its first weekend. Note that all the other pictures are before the coronal period. At that time the reckoning was different.

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ had a turnover of Rs 10.5 crore last Friday, the first day of its release. Last Saturday, it earned Rs 13.32 crore from the box office, and on Sunday it earned Rs 15.3 crore.

According to film business analysts, Alia’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ could have taken the box office by storm. In this case, Corona has become an obstacle. Because, after Corona, the theater has just opened. And there are still a lot of covid-related restrictions in theaters. Many still do not have the courage to set foot in the theater. Because, corona nuisance has not been completely eradicated from the country yet.

In some big cities like Mumbai and Delhi, halls are still open with 50 per cent seating capacity. Even the night show has not started in Delhi yet. So if there was a normal life like before, Alia’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ would have created a new history at the box office, needless to say.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bansali, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is based on the life of Mafia Queen Gangubai. Ganguba: Once upon a time there was a sex worker in Kamatipura, a sex village in Mumbai. He fought with the society for the rights of sex workers. Apart from Alia, Ajay Devgn, Seema Pahwa, Shantanu Maheshwari, Jim Sarav and many others are in this film of Bansali.